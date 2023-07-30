Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

