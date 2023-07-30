Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Shares of TRGP opened at $80.63 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

