Estate Counselors LLC Has $26.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

