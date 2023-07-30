Estate Counselors LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

