Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,127,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.