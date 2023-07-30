Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $225.61 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion and $3.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,864.60 or 0.06375822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,998,587 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

