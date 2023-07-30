Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.42 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00032378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $272.42 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,746,190 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

