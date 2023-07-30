Ethereum Price Reaches $1,871.42 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,871.42 or 0.06355635 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $226.49 billion and $4.33 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 121,023,948 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

