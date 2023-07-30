Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,331 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 478,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $60.15 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

