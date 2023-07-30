ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.05 EPS.

ExlService Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $142.63. 395,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Shares of ExlService are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

