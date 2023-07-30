ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.05 EPS.

ExlService Stock Down 1.8 %

ExlService stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. 395,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,585. ExlService has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ExlService’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.67.

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

