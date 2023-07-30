Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 357.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Expedia Group worth $48,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.68.

EXPE traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

