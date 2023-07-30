Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $421.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

