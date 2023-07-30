F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.89. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

F5 Stock Up 0.3 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

FFIV opened at $156.03 on Friday. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

