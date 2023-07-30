Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03), reports. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fanuc in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

