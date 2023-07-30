FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

