Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.92 million and approximately $68,939.82 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.78 or 0.99984238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97632484 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $73,514.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.