Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $173.73 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,135,187 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.