Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 796 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

