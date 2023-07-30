Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 95,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.87. 590,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

