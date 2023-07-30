Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. 2,548,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

