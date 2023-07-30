Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.