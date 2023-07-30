Financial Survey: Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY) vs. The Competition

Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) is one of 133 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Skkynet Cloud Systems to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skkynet Cloud Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Skkynet Cloud Systems Competitors 207 1011 1777 23 2.54

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Skkynet Cloud Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skkynet Cloud Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A -17.68 Skkynet Cloud Systems Competitors $180.33 million -$16.71 million -241.71

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skkynet Cloud Systems’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skkynet Cloud Systems. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skkynet Cloud Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Skkynet Cloud Systems Competitors -45.40% -75.70% -10.65%

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

(Get Free Report)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers SkkyHub, a software-as-a-service portal for industrial clients; Embedded Toolkit, a seamless and end-to-end solution that provides a direct link to SkkyHub from various devices and operating systems for M2M and viewing customer data from their device on the Internet; and VINE products for financial clients. Further, it provides software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. The company serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries directly, as well as through resellers. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.