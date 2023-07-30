Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $510.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 79,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($15.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($12.90). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -29.4 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

