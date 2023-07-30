Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.57

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 96.97 ($1.24). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 60,434 shares traded.

Finsbury Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

