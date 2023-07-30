First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,284 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,709,000 after acquiring an additional 175,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 2,959,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,726. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.