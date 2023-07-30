First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 506 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

