First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $199.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,066. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $199.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.66.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

