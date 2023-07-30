First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.