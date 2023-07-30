First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,234 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.19. 3,767,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

