First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 545 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

