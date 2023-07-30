First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. 7,541,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

