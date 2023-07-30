First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 2,807,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.