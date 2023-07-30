First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.43. 2,104,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

