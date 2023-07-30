First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $932,000 Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 113,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

