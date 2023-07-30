First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.13 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

