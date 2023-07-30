First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.46% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,508. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

