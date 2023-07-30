First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 115 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $152,040,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after acquiring an additional 749,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.94. 1,483,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,214. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

