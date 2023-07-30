First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 45 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.11. 1,194,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,627. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.37. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

