First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 695 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 329,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 300,517 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,881,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,904,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.