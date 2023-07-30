First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

FQVLF stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

