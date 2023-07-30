First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.39.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE FM opened at C$38.04 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.11 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.97.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

