First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

