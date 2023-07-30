First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Boosted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,532. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

