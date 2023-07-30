First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.76. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 115,319 shares trading hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 159.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 685,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 421,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

