First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
