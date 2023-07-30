First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

