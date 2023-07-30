First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $54.05. 33,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,949. The stock has a market cap of $716.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

