First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,050 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.24 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

