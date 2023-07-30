First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 841,834 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 17,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $122.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1604 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

