First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

